NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on QB talent for 2026

6. AFC North (Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson)

It might not be a stretch to think that the AFC North could have two bottom-7 quarterbacks starting with Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson. Rodgers was fine on paper last year, but the Pittsburgh Steelers had a painfully average offense that didn't do much of anything well.

Rodgers is now entering his age-43 season and is left with a new coaching staff and, once again, a rather average supporting cast from top to bottom. There is a real chance that he regresses again this year, as the age is now a major concern.

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow were both banged up in 2025, and that has unfortunately continued a bit of a trend for each player. No one can dispute just how talented each is, but neither Baltimore nor Cincinnati made the playoffs in 2025.

If Jackson and Burrow can each stay on the field in 2026, both teams could emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Burrow, especially, has had multiple seasons of notable injuries, which has somewhat derailed what has still been a stellar career thus far.

Deshaun Watson should end up starting for the Cleveland Browns, but Watson simply hasn't been a playable quarterback since his days with the Texans, which feels like an eternity ago. There really isn't much to like with Watson at this point, as he's coming off two major injuries, hasn't been good in years, and is also on what could be the worst team in the NFL.

Overall, the AFC North has emerged as a bit of a mess. This division used to be tough, rugged, and respected, but all four franchises have dealt with major dysfunction in recent years, and I am not sure the quarterback play is all that great compared to the rest of the league.