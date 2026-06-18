NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on QB talent for 2026

5. AFC East (Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Malik Willis, Geno Smith)

The AFC East is a funny division. Drake Maye and Josh Allen both might be top-5 players at the position right now, but Malik Willis and Geno Smith could both be bottom-5 players. Maye burst onto the scene in 2025 and finished second in MVP voting.

He carved out an insanely efficient season, and while he and the New England Patriots benefited from an insanely easy schedule, great quarterback play is great quarterback play. Allen has been an elite player for years now, and there really isn't much to disagree about in that regard. The playoff heartbreak is really what has been the main storyline with Buffalo, but Allen is emerging as one of the best quarterbacks of this generation.

Willis signed a free agency deal with the Miami Dolphins this offseason and was quite the backup for the Green Bay Packers, but Willis has such limited on-field play that it's hard to assume he's going to be anything special. Given how talentless the Dolphins are, Willis might end up with a rather forgettable season.

Smith is now on his third team in as many seasons and is simply not a good player anymore. He had a couple of strong years with the Seattle Seahawks, but he's been replaced after one season recently for a reason. While Smith could function as a high-end backup as a potential ceiling, the New York Jets aren't going to win many games with Smith under center.

He's getting older and just does not have much to offer at this point. Maye and Allen are both excellent, though, and honestly doing a lot of the heavy-lifting here. And I guess if you want to be optimistic about Willis and Smith, Willis' efficiency as a backup was stellar, and Smith still has enough arm talent to make some slick throws,