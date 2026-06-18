NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on QB talent for 2026

4. NFC East (Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart)

The NFC East could be one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL this year. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles won it in 2025, but there is no more AJ Brown, and as most of us can see, Hurts is a limited player at the position.

He's never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season and has also never thrown for more than 25 touchdown passes in a year, either. Hurts is definitely someone who needs a lot around him to go right to succeed, as he does not possess the raw passing talent to captain a prolific offense.

Hurts is a rather average player, possessing unspectacular passing ability, but above-average running ability.

Dak Prescott is quite good for the Dallas Cowboys, and has a track record of winning and playing some prolific football. One of the more efficient quarterbacks in the NFL, Prescott is a wizard pre-snap and can consistently win from the pocket.

He's not quite an elite player, but he's top-10 at the position, as he does the most important things extremely well. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders got within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024, but the entire operation took a hit in 2025, primarily thanks to injuries.

Daniels also takes a bit of a hit, as he simply was not able to stay on the field, so the availability is now a concern until he proves it won't be. When on the field, Daniels plays the position well and is probably a top-10 player if he can sustain a full 17 games in 2026.

Jaxson Dart was solid as a rookie, as he racked up 24 total touchdowns in just 14 games, showing off some nice arm talent and also some game-changing rushing ability. Dart needs to learn how to protect himself better, and also needs to clearly make that coveted year two leap, but it's all there for him.

Dart is definitely more in the unproven category, but his rookie season was cause for optimism.