NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on QB talent for 2026

1. NFC North (Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, Jared Goff)

This was tough, but I am slapping the NFC North atop our divisional quarterback power rankings for the 2026 season. The addition of Kyler Murray for the Minnesota Vikings was a great move by that front office, and Murray is no slouch, either.

Despite being on some horrid Cardinals teams, Murray carved out some solid production since arriving with the first overall pick back in the 2019 NFL Draft. I would also argue that Murray is stepping into a situation in Minnesota that he just has not experienced before, but in a good way.

The personnel is quite good, and head coach Kevin O'Connell is going to get the most out of him. Caleb Williams is a special quarterback for the Chicago Bears and has helped lead a positive change for the franchise. Williams can truly do a bit of everything, and if that completion percentage can get better in 2026, Williams could potentially emerge as an MVP candidate.

Jordan Love might be the most 'good, not great' quarterback in the NFL. He's won exactly nine starts in all three years of his starting career, and while he's been very efficient, true greatness has evaded him. This is still a capable, franchise-caliber quarterback, and I am not sure that could be more obvious.

Jared Goff has been excellent for the Detroit Lions and is honesty a bit underrated. He's thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons and is simply a high-end passer most years. He's not a dual-threat weapon, so I think that kind of prevents him from being seen as the top quarterback he really is.

All four teams in the NFC North have capable quarterbacks, and as we saw in 2025, each team can win, so this division could be quite competitive in 2026, especially with the insane quarterback talent.