NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

7. AFC East -- Total Score: 27

Highest team grade: Patriots (8.5/10)

Lowest team grade: Dolphins (4/10)

Just like the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, the New England Patriots really helped themselves here with the addition of AJ Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Without AJ Brown, the Patriots might have earned a 6 on this scale, at best, and would have made a strong case for the worst receiver division in football.

But Brown is truly that significant of an impact player, joining Drake Maye and one of the most successful vertical passing attacks in the NFL from a season ago. The Patriots also added Romeo Doubs in NFL Free Agency.

The Bills earned a really solid 7 on this scale after trading for DJ Moore and upgrading that room substantially. If Keon Coleman develops, they could get even higher on a list like this.

The Jets actually had the 2nd-highest grade in the division with a 7.5. Garrett Wilson is one of the more underrated players at his position in the NFL, and the combination of players like AD Mitchell and 1st-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. give the Jets a well-rounded and dynamic group of young players with upside.