NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

6. AFC South -- Total Score: 27.25

Highest team grade: Jaguars (8.25/10)

Lowest team grade: Colts (5.5/10)

The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the way for the AFC South, which is an up-and-coming division in many ways at the wide receiver position. The Jaguars beat out the Houston Texans for the distinction of best receiver room in the division, and it wasn't particularly close.

The Jags get an 8.25 because they have arguably the best depth of any receiver room in the league. If Brian Thomas Jr. can return to the form we saw late last season and in his rookie year, he'll push them up to a 9.

The development of Parker Washington gives the Jaguars an unexpected stud at this position, and the trade to acquire Jakobi Meyers was a genius move by GM James Gladstone. Factor in the Jaguars also have Travis Hunter available here, and the upside is ridiculous.

The Texans have Nico Collins, who would probably put them in the upper-tier on his own, but Jayden Higgins was also really underrated last year.

The Titans got a 6 after the addition of Wan'Dale Robinson and drafting of Carnell Tate. Tate has to prove himself as a rookie, but the talent is there for the Titans to have one of the deepest rooms in the division. Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike showed some nice things as rookies, and you can't forget about Calvin Ridley.

The worst receiver group in the division belongs to the Colts (5.5). Alec Pierce has been productive, but never a full-time WR1 for this team. Josh Downs is the only other player in this group with any experience and the Colts need someone like Ashton Dulin to break out.