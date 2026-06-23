NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

5. NFC South -- Total Score: 27.5

Highest team grade: Buccaneers (7.25)

Lowest team grade: Falcons (6.5)

As you can see, some of the bottom divisions on this list are separated by the most narrow of margins.

The NFC South leader at the receiver position, even after the departure of Mike Evans to the 49ers, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Emeka Egbuka was sensational as a rookie, and Chris Godwin is a proven player at this position. The Bucs have Jalen McMillan back for this season, a promising third-year player who had 8 touchdowns as a rookie. They also got really solid contributions last year from Tez Johnson, and they used a 3rd-round pick on Ted Hurst in 2026.

The closest team to the Bucs was -- perhaps surprisingly -- the Carolina Panthers (7/10). Tet McMillan was outstanding as a rookie for the Panthers, and Carolina has one of the league's secret superstars in Jalen Coker. Xavier Legette hasn't lived up to his 1st-round billing, but the talent is tremendous. The Panthers also have 3rd-round pick Chris Brazzell coming in, as well as former 2nd-round pick John Metchie as a reclamation project.

The Saints (6.75) have assembled a highly intriguing group at the position, led by their star Chris Olave. They needed to take some pressure off of Olave, so they used their 1st-round pick on Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson. If he can stay healthy, he's a dynamic weapon for that group.

The Saints also have Devaughn Vele, Ja'Lynn Polk, and promising 4th-round pick Bryce Lance who made a lot of waves during the offseason program.

The lowest-graded group in the NFC South was the Falcons, and they actually had a relatively solid score of 6.5. Drake London does most of the heavy lifting here, but Olamide Zaccheaus is an underrated veteran, and rookie Zachariah Branch has been turning heads all offseason.