NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

4. NFC East -- Total Score: 28.5

Highest team grade: Cowboys (9/10)

Lowest team grade: Tied -- Giants and Commanders (6)

Even without the presence of star receiver AJ Brown, the NFC East still graded out as one of the top four overall divisions in football in wide receiver talent.

The Dallas Cowboys received the highest grade for this division (9) and one of the highest overall grades in the NFL, thanks mostly to the duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Very few teams around the NFL have two players who could truly be WR1-caliber on most teams, but the Cowboys have that luxury.

Not only do the Cowboys have studs at the top of their depth chart, but Ryan Flournoy really started to show some nice things last season, KaVontae Turpin contributes to the offense, and they added veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling for depth.

The Eagles earned a 7.5 score, despite no longer having Brown around. De'Vonta Smith is still one of the better receivers on his own, and he has some new faces around him to replenish what was lost with Brown's departure. Top pick Makai Lemon is a dynamic weapon with huge upside, and the addition of Dontayvion Wicks has flown under the radar.

The Eagles were also able to add Hollywood Brown this offseason for another worthwhile risk/reward option in the vertical passing game.

The Commanders and Giants both tied with a score of 6 on this list, and both are in similar boats. Their top receivers -- Terry McLaurin and Malik Nabers, respectively -- have some injury concerns. The depth at receiver for both teams is virtually non-existent, or at least unproven. The star power of McLaurin and Nabers really carries each team's grade.

Both teams have a bunch of reclamation project types of players as their primary depth options, and neither stands out as truly being "better" right now.