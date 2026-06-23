NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

3. AFC North -- Total score: 29.5

Highest team grade: Bengals (9.5/10)

Lowest team grade: Browns (5.5/10)

The AFC North includes some of the best wide receiver play in the game today, but nobody in the NFL has it better than the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have the elite duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, a duo that puts fear into defenses every single week throughout the course of the season. Those two players alone would have this unit near the top of the league, but the Bengals have plenty of quality depth as well. Even though there's a drop-off from Chase and Higgins, Andrei Iosivas has been a quality depth option over the last few seasons, and Charlie Jones gives them one of the best return men in the league.

The Steelers (7.5) earned a really solid score with their group led by DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Although in terms of size, those players are somewhat redundant, both will give Aaron Rodgers reliable options every down this season.

Pittsburgh also has promising 2nd-round pick Germie Bernard and former 3rd-round pick Roman Wilson developing.

The Ravens earned a solid 7/10 with the presence of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Their depth pushes their overall grade down a bit, but there's talent. Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could be impact players in that rotation sooner rather than later.

The Browns (5.5) had one of the lowest scores on the list, but the history of production from Jerry Jeudy gives them a little bit of a boost. I loved the additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston early in the 2026 NFL Draft. This unit should be considered "on the rise" entering the 2026 season.