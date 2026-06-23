NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

2. NFC West -- Total score: 31

Highest team grade: Rams (9/10)

Lowest team grade: Cardinals (6.5/10)

Making one of our biggest jumps of this entire list of NFL Power Rankings is the NFC West, which boasts some of the best wide receiver play in the entire NFL week after week.

The gold standard is the Los Angeles Rams and their duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, two absolute superstars who are capable individually of taking over games. Those two combined for 189 receptions last season, 24 touchdowns, and helped Matthew Stafford win an MVP award.

The Rams' depth might not be impressive on paper, but they have a number of players they really believe in, including Jordan Whittington, who is entering his 3rd NFL season.

The Seahawks have the next highest grade on this list (8) with NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way. Smith-Njigba has become a bit of a cheat code for the Seahawks, and they rewarded him accordingly with a massive contract this offseason.

Seattle also has really solid depth overall at receiver, and a good variance in skill sets. Cooper Kupp is a grizzled veteran at this point. Rashid Shaheed gives them a big-time vertical threat, and Jake Bobo is one of the more underrated depth players in the league right now.

The 49ers came in with a grade of 7.5, which was rather shocking considering they have completely overhauled a unit that used to include the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings. Now, the 49ers receivers are Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, and top draft pick De'Zhaun Stribling. They are still loaded with talent.

The Cardinals got the worst grade in the division with a 6.5, but they still have a lot to be hopeful about. Marvin Harrison Jr. has yet to have his true breakout season, and that still may not come in 2026 with the team's QB issues. Michael Wilson has developed nicely for the Cardinals and quietly had over 1,000 yards and 7 TDs last season.

The depth department, where the Cardinals' best option is now veteran Kendrick Bourne, is where this team is really lacking.