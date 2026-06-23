NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

1. NFC North -- Total score: 33.75

Highest team grade: Vikings (9.75/10)

Lowest team grade: Packers (7.25/10)

The NFC North has the best wide receiver talent in all of football, and it wasn't particularly close.

Of course, the Minnesota Vikings don't have their QB situation settled right now, but their group of wide receivers is a quarterback's dream. Most likely, it will be Kyler Murray throwing to superstar Justin Jefferson, who has one of the best "Robins" to his "Batman" in Jordan Addison. The Vikings also added veteran Jauan Jennings this offseason to even further raise the floor of that room. That might be as strong of a top 3 as you will find in the league.

The Detroit Lions came in 2nd place in this division with a score of 8.75 out of 10, which would have been the best score in a number of divisions around the league. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league's best route runners, he's got great hands, he's tough, and he's reliable. Pairing up his skill set with the explosiveness of Jameson Williams is borderline unfair.

Now, the Lions have another young player blossoming in Isaac TeSlaa, who had 6 touchdown receptions on just 16 catches overall in 2025 as a rookie.

The Chicago Bears came in 3rd place with a score of 8 out of 10, once again, a score that would have ranked them exceptionally high in a lot of other divisions around the league. Even after losing DJ Moore, the Bears are still flush with talent at receiver. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden will be a dynamic duo for Ben Johnson, and both veteran Kalif Raymond and rookie Zavion Thomas add some explosiveness and gadget potential.

The Packers might have the worst group of receivers in this division, but with a score of 7.25, they still have one of the better groups of receivers in the NFL.

They paid a lot of money to Christian Watson, who has been really solid for them when healthy. But his availability and production have been inconsistent. Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden are going to really need to step up this year after the Packers let Romeo Doubs walk in free agency, and traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles. The wild card option here is second-year player Saivion Williams, whose increase in snaps this season (we assume) will be worth monitoring closely.