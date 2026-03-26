NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division winner as the offseason rolls on

The 2025 NFL Season was filled with major storylines, and nothing seemed to be bigger than the sheer amount of parity and competition present. It was insane to see just how many teams were at least competent.

And some of the division winners definitely took us for a spin. The Carolina Panthers, for example, managed to win the NFC South with a measly eight wins. The New England Patriots shocked the world and won 14 games, but did take advantage of a historically easy schedule.

Typically, season-over-season, there is a good bit of change in the division standings, so the eight division winners from 2025 aren't likely to all repeat in 2026. Now that the main chunk of NFL Free Agency is about over, let's power rank those eight winners for the upcoming season.

Ranking every division winner as the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls on

8. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were a bad team in 2025 - bad teams finish with losing records, but if nothing else, Bryce Young did seem to take another step forward as a passer, and while he was largely average overall, it was the best football of his career.

Carolina also added Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency to perhaps finally put the finishing touches on the defense. There is a path for this team to squeak out another win or two, but most of that will hinge on Young.

Simply put, he'll need to take a sizeable step forward in a crucial year four if he hopes to cement his status as the long-term option.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a clear quarterback solution right now, which isn't ideal, but it seems like this team finds a way to at least finish with a winning record. Pittsburgh wasn't anything threatening in 2025, as the Baltimore Ravens collapse really was a deciding factor in the AFC North. They were aggressive in free agency, but until this team figures out a viable quarterback solution, they'll continue to circle the drain of 'average.'