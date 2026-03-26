NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division winner as the offseason rolls on

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the breakout teams from 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars emerged as one of the better teams in the NFL as the season went on, and this progression in year one of the Liam Coen era really does prove that Coen is the right man for the job.

Notably, Trevor Lawrence was playing lights-out down the stretch and actually ended up being an MVP candidate in 2025. Not only that, but the Jags defense was a great unit and stopped the run at a high level, which is a huge tell that they are for real.

Overall, you'd be hard-pressed to find a major issue with this team right now, but they weren't able to be super active in free agency, as they lost both Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd. The Jags are a great team, though, and come in at no. 3 in our power rankings.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went 14-3 in the regular season and won 11 games in a row at one point. Denver became one of the more dramatic teams in the NFL, as they racked up a ton of last second victories. Quarterback Bo Nix also took a step foward in terms of his second half heroics, and the defense was again among the best in the NFL.

Roster-wise, you could argue that Denver's is the best in the league, especially after the Jaylen Waddle deal. This team does not have an urgent weakness and can really focus in on drafting for long-term stability in 2026.

The coaching is elite, the front office is sound in their processes, and Nix appears to be a future star. The Broncos should again be a top-3 team in the NFL when the regular season rolls around.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are top this list. Perhaps the most complete team in football, a high-flying offense and suffocating defense led them to winning it all, and with many of the same faces returning, it really would not be a shock if they went on another deep playoff run in 2026.

While it is quite hard to repeat as champions, the Seahawks are the type of team that could do it. Mike Macdonald quickly turned into one of the more 'evil genius' coaches in the league, and the front office is just a well-oiled machine firing on all cylinders.

Seattle is atop our division winner power rankings list.