NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best for 2025 season

Not that the strength of your division matters all that much in the grand scheme of things, but some divisions are going to be a lot more difficult to win than others heading into the 2025 season.

At this point, everyone is undefeated, and optimism is brimming. But last year, a whopping 16 teams won nine or more games. This is a tough league, and each division seems to have at least two teams that could legitimately compete for a division title in the 2025 season.

Which divisions are stronger than others heading into the 2025 season? Which ones are more top heavy? Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take a look at every division in the NFL heading into the 2025 season and rank them worst to best.

NFL Power Rankings: Each division ranked worst to best in 2025

8. AFC South

The Houston Texans have to have one of the easiest paths to a division title of any team in the league. Their biggest contenders last year were the Indianapolis Colts, who are once again dealing with a quarterback situation that nobody is jealous of.

I would guess the Jaguars are the most likely challengers this season and the Jags, if they stay healthy, could raise the overall level of this division considerably. The Titans still have a ways to go. This is one of the worst divisions in football, overall.

7. NFC South

Both the AFC South and the NFC South appear to be rather straightforward as we get this season kicked off. The AFC South is clearly the Texans' to lose, and the NFC South is clearly the Buccaneers' to lose.

Who will realistically challenge the Bucs this year? The Atlanta Falcons probably have the best overall collection of talent outside the Bucs in the NFC South while the Panthers have upgraded their offense considerably over the last two offseasons. The Saints could get the #1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

6. AFC East

The AFC East probably has one of the clearest and most obvious champions before the season even starts. Assuming everyone stays healthy, the Buffalo Bills don't figure to get challenged all that much by the Dolphins or Patriots, and certainly not the Jets this year.

The Bills can't coast to a division title, but they also have a bit more margin for error than most teams. The most viable contender behind them might be the Dolphins, assuming they can stay healthy. The Patriots will be coming, but more likely for 2026.

5. NFC East

It's a little tough to put the NFC East this low on the list, because they boast the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles were also joined by the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. There's definitely some star power in this division, but there's also a dropoff after the Commanders to the Cowboys and Giants. And the Giants might even surpass the Cowboys this season.

4. AFC North

The AFC North is not as loaded as it's been in the past, but it's still going to be extremely competitive week after week. The Baltimore Ravens might be the best overall roster in the NFL while the Cincinnati Bengals return their juggernaut of an offense in 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the oldest teams in the league right now, but Mike Tomlin is inevitable with his nine or 10 wins per year. The Browns might be the worst team in the league overall.

3. NFC West

We might have three playoff teams coming out of the NFC West this year, and the great thing about this division is, I'm not sure which teams that'll be.

The Los Angeles Rams look like one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL but the 49ers are healthy again, the Cardinals are trending up, and the Seattle Seahawks feel like their reset on offense is going to push them back into the postseason.

2. AFC West

The AFC West should be one of the best and most competitive divisions in football heading into 2025. If you had to put an arrow next to each team, I'd say the Broncos are trending up while the Chiefs and Chargers are trending slightly down. The Chiefs are probably going to lose a few more games than they did last year, when their starters literally lost one regular season game and the Super Bowl.

The Raiders' arrow is pointing up in this division as well, though they will likely be limited by their defense. This is going to be a tough, well-coached division and cleary one of the best in all of football.

1. NFC North

There isn't a better division in football right now than the NFC North. The North might have three viable contenders to go to the NFC Championship Game this year with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers. Those teams were all outstanding this past season and there's every reason to believe they'll be awesome again in 2025.

The Chicago Bears are another intriguing team with Ben Johnson as the head coach, and they could be a factor if Caleb Williams hits. Would you put any money on anyone in this division having a losing record this season?