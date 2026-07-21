NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division's top MVP candidate in 2026

6. NFC North: Jordan Love, QB, Packers

There are quite a few potential MVP candidates in the NFC North this year, but one of them stands out among the rest: Packers QB Jordan Love.

Although Caleb Williams is going to be the hot pick for many football fans and bettors this season, Jordan Love is the one quarterback in this division who has consistently shown MVP-level traits over the past handful of seasons.

A couple of injuries have hindered otherwise excellent seasons from Love over the past two years, but his best stretches of play are among the more unstoppable in the NFL. Love is fully capable of operating the Matt LaFleur offense with efficiency as well as breaking the script and making unbelievable plays with his physical abilities. He's got six game-winning drives over the past two seasons (4 last season alone), proving he's got ice in his veins as well.

5. AFC West: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

The AFC West was an extremely difficult division to pick a potential MVP candidate from, believe it or not. There are a lot of factors that really complicate this discussion.

The most obvious name is the player who has won MVP in his career previously: Patrick Mahomes. The caveat is that Mahomes is coming off of a serious knee injury, and we don't know what version of the player we can realistically expect to see this coming season.

With that in mind, the names Justin Herbert and Bo Nix certainly come to the forefront. Those two quarterbacks have the skill sets to put up MVP-like numbers, but do they stand a better chance of impressing MVP voters if all three put up the same types of numbers?

You could make a significant case for any of the three to be in this spot, but Mahomes gets the edge -- despite his injury -- because of the reputation he's built in the league so far.