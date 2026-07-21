NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division's top MVP candidate in 2026

4. AFC North: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

The AFC North's most likely MVP candidate came down to a battle between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, and it was ultimately a toss-up between the two. Although other players on this list were given the nod due to their prior MVP hardware, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow is a very different discussion than AFC West quarterbacks or AFC East quarterbacks.

Burrow has played at an MVP level before, and the Bengals turning things around this year as a team with Burrow putting up big numbers would have him at the forefront of the MVP conversation.

The same can be said of Jackson, but Jackson's three MVP-caliber seasons (two wins) in the past almost work at a disadvantage for him, because he'll get graded on more of a curve than Burrow will. The expectations are high for both players, but Burrow leading the Bengals back to prominence in the AFC and throwing for 4,500 yards with 40 touchdowns would put him arguably in the driver's seat for MVP.

3. NFC East: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Back in the 2023 season, Dak Prescott finished 2nd in the league in MVP voting. He played at an MVP level for most of last season, but couldn't overcome the horrendous defense the Cowboys threw onto the field every week.

With an improved team around him, Prescott should absolutely be in the mix for MVP once again in 2026.

Over the past five years, if Prescott is given a 16-17 game slate and a clean bill of health, he's been basically a mortal lock for 4,500 yards and at least 30 passing touchdowns. And he doesn't run as much as he did in the earlier stages of his career, but he can add some rushing touchdowns as well.

If the Cowboys are winning a lot of games, and that's a distinct possibility with even an average defense, then Prescott is going to get MVP attention, whether folks like it or not.