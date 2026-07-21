NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division's top MVP candidate in 2026

2. NFC West: Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

As the reigning league MVP, perhaps Stafford should be atop this list. It's not impossible to win back-to-back MVPs, something Aaron Rodgers accomplished in the 2020-21 seasons.

However, history tells us that Matthew Stafford's follow-up seasons after a big year statistically are not always very good. Looking back at his 2011-12 seasons, he threw 41 touchdowns and led the Lions to 10 wins in 2011, but then followed that up with a 4-12 season in 2012 with just 20 touchdowns and a completion rate under 60 percent.

After throwing 41 touchdowns in his first year with the Rams, he played just 9 games the following season and his touchdown percentage dropped from 6.8 percent to just 3.3 percent.

Stafford's follow-up after an MVP campaign in 2025 isn't guaranteed to be bad, obviously, but there is some interesting history to consider there. He's still the top MVP candidate in the division, even with players like Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, and Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold.

1. AFC East: Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Sometimes, you can just feel it in the air. Josh Allen is going to be playing this upcoming season with a chip on his shoulder (as if he doesn't any other year), and we're expecting a monstrous year from him once again.

Over the last decade, there has arguably not been a more consistent quarterback in the league than Josh Allen. Since he got into the NFL, he's averaged 30 passing touchdowns per 17 games played. He's also averaged 10 rushing touchdowns per 17 games played.

You can bank on this guy racking up about 40 touchdowns per season, and that might be where the over/under begins. Allen is one of the most dynamic playmakers at the quarterback position in the game today, and is probably the safest bet for MVP in the league overall.