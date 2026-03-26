NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every double-digit win team as offseason moves on

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have made some notable changes this offseason. Parting with Sean McDermott and elevating Joe Brady to the head coaching role was their first major move. Buffalo bolstered the offense by trading for DJ Moore and added Geno Stone and CJ Gardner-Johnson into the secondary.

Given that this team has been near the top of the NFL hierarchy for years, and the fact that Josh Allen is still in his prime, it'd take a lot for the Buffalo Bills to not win a ton of games. There has been a lot of change, but sometimes, change is for the better.

4. New England Patriots

Taking advantage of a wildly easy schedule in 2025, the New England Patriots made it to the Super Bowl but got blown out by Seattle. While some are predicting a regression in 2026, which is possible, there is very much a chance that the Pats can regress in the win column but still largely look like a better team.

They've added some pieces to the offense this offseason, signing Alijah Vera-Tucker and Romeo Doubs, and could still have an AJ Brown trade up their sleeve here later in the year. Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels, their head coach and offensive coordinator, are both some of the best in their respective roles, and Drake Maye is a superstar, so a top-4 ranking is appropriate.

3. Denver Broncos

Coming within one game of the Super Bowl in 2025, the Denver Broncos lost Bo Nix to a broken ankle in the Divisional Round in one of the more shocking things we've seen in recent NFL history. Denver adeed Jaylen Waddle in a mega-trade this offseason and already have one of the best rosters in the league.

The Broncos should again be a top team in the NFL. They sport an elite coaching staff, ascending quarterback, and a flat-out loaded roster. What more could you ask for?

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have already fixed their biggest issue, which was at cornerback. They took a pair of former Kansas City Chiefs by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. All of a sudden, the Rams roster doesn't really have an obvious weakness at the moment.

For the longest time, it did seem like the Rams were going to close the deal on the NFC West title, but a shaky ending to the season handed that to the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles is clearly hoping that does not happen here in 2026.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks take the top spot here. Seattle went 14-3 during the regular season and won it all. They sported one of the more balanced rosters in the NFL, finishing as the 3rd-ranked scoring offense and 1st-ranked scoring defense.

While the Seahawks haven't been all that aggressive in free agency, they were able to retain Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe, and got an extension done for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It's clear that the Seahawks want to try and run it back with many of the same players.

As of now, this team does not have a notable hole and could be in a position to repeat in 2026.