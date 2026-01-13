NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every head coach remaining in the playoffs

There are eight teams remaining in the 2025 NFL Playoffs, and there are a ton of very good, perhaps elite head coaches left, and that isn't a coincidence. On a broader scale, we have seen a ton of head coaches getting fired or even stepping down this cycle.

It's really been a season to remember already, and the Divisional Round has not even begun yet. As of now, the playoffs appear to be wide open, as all eight teams truly has a case to win this upcoming weekend. Most of the Wild Card games were decided by one score, and this might end up being the case in the next round.

Much of which teams win will come down to which teams have the better head coach, as that's just how it works in the NFL - the head coach and the quarterback are the two most important factors in whether a team wins or loses in a given week, especially in the playoffs. Let's power rank the eight remaining head coaches approaching the Divisional Round.

Ranking the eight remaining head coaches in the 2025 NFL Playoffs

8. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott is a good head coach, but I am not sure he's a great one. Sure, the Buffalo Bills get to the playoffs ever year at this point, but they have continually fallen short in the playoffs year after year. With the AFC playoffs not having the Kansas City Chiefs, many have said that this is the year for the Buffalo Bills to get over the hump.

And that could very well be the case, but we have seen the Bills lose some heartbreaking playoff games over the years. McDermott knows what he's doing and is probably a top-10 coach in this league, but there comes a time where this team has to make a deeper push in the playoffs, and until we see that, McDermott may not be thought of as an elite coach.