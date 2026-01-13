NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every head coach remaining in the playoffs

3. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Mike MacDonald has won double-digit games in each of his first two seasons as the Seattle Seahawks head coach. The Seahawks earned the top seed in the NFC this year thanks to a stellar season, and Macdonald's fingerprints are all over this operation. The Seahawks are a fast, explosive team with a stacked defense and a high-powered offense, and you'd have to think that Macdonald had a bit of say in the personnel.

While Seattle might not get good enough play from Sam Darnold to win a Super Bowl this year, Macdonald himself is good enough to lead a team to a title.

2. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan willing this San Francisco 49ers team into the Divisional Round is honestly a miracle, as this team has once again suffered a ton of injuries, but it really seems like it doesn't matter which players are on the field - Shanahan might not win the Coach of the Year award, but he should get a ton of votes.

The 49ers are now in Seattle to face the Seahawks, and while their season is likely coming to an end in the Divisional Round, the coaching job done by him and his staff cannot be overstated. Shanahan is no. 2 in our head coach power rankings.

1. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel has done a masterful job with the New England Patriots and is our top-ranked head coach approaching Divisional Round weekend. The Patriots legitimately went from one of the worst to one of the best teams in the NFL in one season.

It's a testament to how good of a job Vrabel has done, and the Patriots did silence a lot of doubters by beating a good team in the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs. The Pats will host the Houston Texans in the next round, and once again, New England will go into that game with a clear coaching advantage.

It's hard to find a flaw in the job Vrabel has done this year.