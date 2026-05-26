NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC by predicted win total in 2026

14. New York Giants: 7 wins

The first year of the John Harbaugh era is going to be a fascinating one to watch for the New York Giants. The Baltimore Ravens moved on from Harbaugh because they felt like they were really missing out on their window as a team, and that he was obviously part of what was holding them back.

But sometimes, a veteran coach who has worn out his welcome in one NFL city can be a gift from the football gods for another. The Giants definitely needed the veteran presence Harbaugh brings as the head coach and CEO of a team, and he should help raise the floor of the team overall.

The early over/under for the Giants' win total this coming season is set at a pretty healthy 7.5, and I wouldn't be shocked to see them hit the over. They have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but right now, I'm erring on the side of caution due to the fact that injuries have been holding this team back in recent years.

13. New Orleans Saints: 7 wins

I felt like I was higher on the New Orleans Saints than most heading into the 2026 offseason, and then I saw their projected win total set at an over/under of 7.5 wins.

Just like with some of the other teams hovering around the bottom of the NFC, it feels like the quarterback position could swing the pendulum in a major way either direction this coming season.

The Saints spent a 2nd-round pick on Tyler Shough last year, so they obviously weren't overly surprised, but the fact that Shough looked as good as he did when taking over for Spencer Rattler really took a lot of folks in the NFL world by surprise.

If Shough can continue to make strides, the Saints could be a playoff team this coming season.