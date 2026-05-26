NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC by predicted win total in 2026

8. Dallas Cowboys: 10 wins

Believe it or not, the Dallas Cowboys currently have one of the highest over/under win projections in the NFC for this coming season at 9.5 wins.

And considering the way their offense played in 2025, it's hard to blame Vegas for thinking that way. If the Cowboys had even a semi-competent defense last year, they might have coasted into the NFC Championship Game. But that wasn't the case.

The Micah Parsons trade almost put some sort of a hex on that side of the ball as Dallas was not only horrendous defensively, but they were snake-bitten in the injury department. Now that they've reloaded with a lot of veteran and rookie upgrades alike, the expectations will once again be quite high for this Dallas team.

It feels like a 10-win season is well within reach.

7. Detroit Lions: 10 wins

When you think about the 2025 season, is there any team more disappointing than the Detroit Lions? It would be a surprise if you put anyone else on top of that list considering how close it felt like the Lions were at the end of the 2024 season.

The loss of Ben Johnson as the offensive coordinator and Aaron Glenn as the defensive coordinator proved to be much more detrimental to the whole operation than apparently Dan Campbell even expected.

It's another new era for the Lions in 2026, with Drew Petzing taking over the offensive play-calling and finding himself under a mountain of pressure with one of the most talented groups of offensive skill players in the entire league.

The oddsmakers in Vegas are expecting the Lions to bounce back with an over/under set at 10.5 wins. It feels like 10 wins should be well within reach, but I'm not 100 percent ready to smash the over on that projection yet.