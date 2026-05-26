NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC by predicted win total in 2026

6. San Francisco 49ers: 10 wins

Just like a number of the other teams on this list, we're going with a fairly conservative estimate of wins for the 49ers here, even though their over/under is set at a whopping 10.5 wins heading into the 2026 season.

The 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, despite the fact that they had to deal with one injury after another, including having to have Mac Jones in the starting lineup at quarterback for a huge chunk of the season.

What's really crazy is that the 49ers were as good as they were last season while finishing dead last in the NFL in sacks. They won 12 games last season, but do they have what it takes to get back to that total in such a competitive division? I'm going with a lower-end estimate here, but I wouldn't be shocked if the 49ers were back up in the 12-13 win range again this coming season.

5. Green Bay Packers: 10 wins

Late last season, the Packers lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons to a major knee injury, and all at once, there was no longer any wind in their sails. That injury crushed their entire 2025 season, and what could have been a deep playoff run.

This season, it's easy to project a little bit of a regression for Green Bay. They've lost some key veterans on both sides of the ball, and we don't know exactly when to expect Parsons back in the fold. Even with that in mind, Green Bay is set at an over/under of 10.5 wins.

I loved what they did getting Javon Hargrave when he hit free agency, boosting the interior defensive line. They cleaned house a little bit at wide receiver, but a more defined role for Matthew Golden this season could take the passing game to another level.