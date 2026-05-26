NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC by predicted win total in 2026

4. Philadelphia Eagles: 11 wins

At this point, we just expect the Philadelphia Eagles to have a floor of 10 or 11 wins, right? Even with a struggling offense, and plenty of drama to go along with it, the Eagles finished last season with 11 wins. And that felt like a bit of a worst-case scenario type of season.

With AJ Brown almost certainly gone in the coming weeks, does the projection for the Eagles change at all? The over/under projection for Philly this coming season is set at 10.5 wins, just like a number of other NFC teams, but unlike in previous years, I wouldn't exactly be smashing the over.

The feeling I have with the Eagles this offseason, especially if/when they end up trading AJ Brown away, is that this team's ceiling is going to be somewhere around 11 wins. It feels like the Eagles are going to have to overachieve a little bit, but with their defense, they have to be considered division title contenders once again.

3. Seattle Seahawks: 11 wins

I don't want to be overly negative when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, but I'm going to rain on the Super Bowl parade just a little bit.

It isn't a small deal that this team lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. It's also not a small deal that they just let Kenneth Walker out the door, especially considering Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the playoffs. A Super Bowl-winning team is expecting a lot out of a rookie running back -- Jadarian Price -- who was not even the starter on his own college team.

But perhaps that can work to his and their beneift. The real losses on this roster came defensively (Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant). Can the Seahawks reload without a ton of notable veterans who helped them win it all in February?