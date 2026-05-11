NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC defense as offseason continues

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers finished 22nd in the NFL last year in quarterback hits, they were middle-of-the-pack in tackles for loss, and they were below average in total pressures. The fact that they were able to land Miami star pass rusher Rueben Bain with their top pick in this year's draft was nothing short of a stroke of divine intervention from the football gods.

The addition of Bane alone was impressive, but as the team said goodbye to veteran and franchise legend Lavonte David, they were also able to steal CJ Allen from Georgia in the 2nd round. And Keionte Scott might have been the best overall value pick on Day 3 of this year's draft.

I'm expecting a big bounce-back year for the Buccaneers' defense in 2026.

9. New Orleans Saints

Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints actually had one of the league's most underrated defenses during the 2025 season. They finished tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 7th-most tackles for loss in the league last year, they were 9th in total yards allowed, and finished 3rd in the league last season in 3rd-down defense.

Again, those are some sneaky-great numbers, even if they were a mixed bag for most of the year as a team.

The Saints' defense added a number of really fun pieces this offseason, including bringing back veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss, who is one of the best off-ball pressure players in the league. They traded for former 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson, a really worthwhile risk/reward option on the defensive front. They also took a shot on cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who was locking it down prior to injury.

This defense could contribute to the Saints being a surprise team in 2026.