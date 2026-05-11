NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC defense as offseason continues

8. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are going to have to do more with "less" in the 2026 season on the defensive side of the ball.

The recovery of Micah Parsons and his timeline for return hang over this unit like a dark storm cloud, but it's going to be fun to see how much Jonathan Gannon can transform that unit with much better personnel than he had with the Arizona Cardinals. We saw what he was capable of when he was the defensive coordinator of the Eagles.

But the Packers lost a lot defensively this year. And maybe there will be some addition by subtraction, but losing key starters and rotational players like Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, Colby Wooden, and Kingsley Enagbare will be interesting to watch.

Green Bay finished last season slightly above average or middle of the pack in most major categories.

7. Carolina Panthers

If there's one area the Carolina Panthers have to figure out in the 2026 season, it's their pass rush. That group was bordering on being an abomination last year with just 58 quarterback hits, tied for dead last in the NFL.

The Panthers were also near the bottom of the league in tackles for loss (30th) and 31st in the league in 3rd down defense. Those numbers reflect a desperate need for juice off the edge, and Carolina was able to win the bidding war for Jaelan Phillips, a former 1st-round pick of the Dolphins who was traded mid-season to the Eagles last year.

The additions of Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and 2nd-round pick Lee Hunter should give this Panthersa huge boost in 2026 after showing signs of improvement, especially in the secondary, last season.