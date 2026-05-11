NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC defense as offseason continues

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are going to have to hope defensive coordinator Brian Flores can work his magic this year, because they have said goodbye to a lot of key players in 2026.

Jonathan Allen, Harrison Smith, Jonathan Greenard, and Javon Hargrave are all gone in 2026 (among others), and the Vikings' remodeled defense is going to feature a number of young players getting votes of confidence from the front office and coaching staff.

The secondary will once again be worth watching as a possible weak area for the Vikings, but it's the turnover on the defensive line that really gives me pause about buying this team repeating some of their stellar numbers from a season ago. The Vikings were 7th in points allowed, 3rd in yards allowed, and 2nd in the league in TFLs last season. We'll see if gutting the defensive line brings those numbers down, or if Flores's scheme can mask the youth up front.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL last season, but that was somewhat understandable with the injury suffered early on by Nick Bosa. They still finished 13th in the NFL in total points allowed despite having an embarrassingly bad pass rush (3rd-fewest pressures, 2nd-fewest tackles for loss), proving the talent on the rest of the defense is there.

The 49ers will get Nick Bosa back this year, and even though Raheem Morris is taking over for Robert Saleh, you have to figure this scheme is going to suit the players. The 49ers not only are getting Bosa back, but they also get Fred Warner back, and they brought Dre Greenlaw back in free agency as well.

If they can get the type of impact they are expecting out of trade acquisition Osa Odighizuwa, this defense could be cooking with gas right away this season.