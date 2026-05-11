NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC defense as offseason continues

4. New York Giants

This feels extremely high for the New York Giants, but I'm buying the hype. On a list like this, the Giants would have to be considered the biggest "projection" on the list, but you've got to take some risks to be right.

The Giants have one of the most ridiculous assemblies of pass rushers you will see, starting with Brian Burns, who is one of the secret superstars of the NFL. Not only that, but they have (up to this point) kept Kayvon Thibodeaux around, along with Abdul Carter and 1st-round pick Arvell Reese.

To supplement the loss of Dexter Lawrence, the Giants brought in Shelby Harris and DJ Reader to reload on the interior. They landed a steal in the 2nd round of the draft with Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, and Tremaine Edmunds should be another great pickup for the middle of the defense. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has the pieces in place.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had pretty average numbers for a contending team in terms of points allowed (10th) and yards allowed (17th) last season, but this team was outstanding in the pass rush department. And they forced a lot of turnovers.

The Rams ranked 4th in the NFL in total pressures, tied for 7th in total sacks, and they were fantastic situationally. They finished the year 7th in total 3rd down defense and 3rd ind red zone efficiency.

And entering the 2026 offseason, the primary weakness for the Rams was at the cornerback position. It's safe to say they addressed that need in a big way with the addition of Trent McDuffie in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, that top-tier pass rush has a cornerback who can make teams pay on the back end.