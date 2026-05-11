NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC defense as offseason continues

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Vic Fangio is still doing it.

The Eagles were 5th in the NFL in total points allowed, 10th in takeaways, they had a top-10 red zone defense, and they allowed the fewest passing touchdowns of any team in the league (14).

The one area they knew they had to get better this offseason was in the pass rush and playmaking department on the defensive front, which is why they struck a trade during the 2026 NFL Draft to acquire Jonathan Greenard from the Vikings. The Eagles also signed Riq Woolen to upgrade the secondary, and even though they are going with somewhat of an in-house player development strategy this season, they've got the pieces in place to once again be one of the most dominant defenses in the league.

1. Seattle Seahawks

There is virtually no metric that is worth mentioning that the Seattle Seahawks weren't in the top third of the league by the end of the season defensively. And we all witnessed in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots just how dominant they could be in virtually every possible way.

The Seahawks finished with the fewest points allowed last season of any NFL team, extremely impressive when you consider the teams they have to face in their own division. Mike Macdonald's scheme is obviously elite, and even with some roster turnover on that side of the ball (lost Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant), this unit should be expected to still be one of the most dominant in the NFL in 2026.

Second-round pick Bud Clark was an absolute ballhawk at the college level, and the Seahawks were also able to steal Julian Neal in the 3rd round to get younger in the secondary.