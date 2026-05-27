NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC North team as offseason continues

If the NFC North isn't the best division in the NFL, it's got to be the most competitive from top to bottom entering the 2026 season.

Each of the four teams in this division has legitimate playoff aspirations, and you could probably make an argument as to why each of the four teams in this division could win the division in the upcoming season.

But as always, there are also holes to poke in all of those cases. It's been a busy offseason for every team in the NFC North, as the Packers, Lions, and Vikings are now playing catch-up to the division champion Chicago Bears, and they've all made massive changes to their coaching staff and/or rosters to make that happen.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the NFC North as we get into the thick of OTAs around the league, ranking each of these teams from worst to best and trying to sort out what this division could look like in 2026.

NFL Power Rankings: Bears still have a firm grip on top spot of NFC North rankings

4. Minnesota Vikings

Based on how good the Vikings have been since Kevin O'Connell took over as their head coach (43-27 including the playoffs since 2022), it's really difficult to project the Vikings as a 4th-place finisher again in the 2026 season. But that did happen last season, so it's not like it's out of the realm of possibility...even with a winning record.

That's how competitive the NFC North is, and that's how thin the margin for error is right now for teams in this division.

The Vikings are hoping that Kyler Murray can return to the form he showed earlier in his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, bringing him in on a one-year deal as a potential reclamation project. That move is a sign that the team realizes the error of its ways in letting go of Sam Darnold in favor of 1st-round pick JJ McCarthy. And we haven't likely heard the end of McCarthy, either.

But the Vikings have other issues on paper after this offseason. The defensive line was absolutely gutted with players like Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Allen, and Jonathan Greenard now gone. Even though the Vikings have players in place to replace them, we are talking about a lot of key veterans who racked up sacks, TFLs, and QB hits for Brian Flores.

The Vikings are still a very talented team, and could be the best team in the division if Murray is able to play as well as they hope.

3. Green Bay Packers

Once again, I really struggle to put the Green Bay Packers this low. It was an injury to Micah Parsons against the Broncos late last season that completely derailed the Packers' title hopes, and they seemed to be on that type of trajectory with the way they were playing.

Parsons is working his way back from injury, and because of their salary cap limitations, the Packers have had to make some sacrifices this offseason, including a number of notable veterans on either side of the ball (Romeo Doubs, Elgton Jenkins, Dontayvion Wicks, Rashan Gary, among others).

But you have to figure that with Matt LaFleur at the helm and Jordan Love at the quarterback position, this team is going to be extremely competitive every single week. And if Parsons can return to form quickly this season, I'm highly intrigued by Jonathan Gannon taking over this defense.

We've seen how productive some pass rushers can be under Gannon, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Packers even pull off a trade for someone like Josh Sweat to further upgrade that unit.

This Packers team is taking a leap of faith in some areas of the roster, but it's still pretty loaded from top to bottom on both sides of the ball, even with those key departures.