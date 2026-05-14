NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the NFC might have no fewer than five teams contending for the #1 overall offense ranking by the time the year is through.

Although nine of the 16 teams in the NFC ranked in the bottom half of the league in points scored last season, this is a conference absolutely loaded with stellar offenses, and teams have taken significant measures to improve during the coaching cycle, free agency, and the NFL Draft.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2026 offseason a bit, our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at every offense in the NFC, and rank them worst to best heading into this upcoming season. Which teams have made the biggest strides? Who is being overlooked? Of course, some of what we saw last year will be considered, but we have to factor in every coaching change, roster moves, and the hypothetical of what could be in addition to what we already know.

NFL Power Rankings: Rams still the best offense in latest NFC rankings

16. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were among the bottom dwellers of the NFC last season in way too many major categories. Points scored, yards, first downs, turnovers -- you name it.

The Panthers' offense showed, at times, that they could be more than competent. They were downright awesome in handful of games last year. But there was just absolutely no consistency from this group last season, and you could argue that they've gotten worse, talent-wise.

The injury to Ikem Ekwonu at tackle forced Carolina's hand in the NFL Draft, where they spent their top pick on Monroe Freeling. They lost Rico Dowdle in free agency, removing the team's leader in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns from the roster. The biggest leap of faith out of all of them might be buying Bryce Young's long-term projection. We'll see how this season goes, but the Panthers have to start at the bottom and climb up.

15. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals being at the bottom of this list could honestly look silly as the season rolls along. Obviously, Jacoby Brissett isn't going to be winning league MVP this coming season, but the Cardinals' cupboard is not bare, by any means. Brissett threw for over 3,300 yards last season with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He's going to help give the offense a good look, and Arizona has playmakers to get the ball to.

Trey McBride might be the best tight end in the game. Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't lived up to lofty expectations yet, but he and Michael Wilson are a good duo at the receiver position on paper. And now the Cardinals have added Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier to the backfield.

They might be cooking with a little something.