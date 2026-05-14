NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

14. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' offense was a complete abomination last season, and the only reason they're not in the last spot on this list is because they've made some potentially massive upgrades.

I'm not in the camp that believes the Kyler Murray experiment is just inherently going to work. I'm taking a wait-and-see approach with that, but it's impossible not to be intrigued. You would have to think if any situation is going to get Murray back on track, at least with what was available this offseason, it would be with the Vikings.

Murray is competing with JJ McCarthy, but either one of those guys will have a trio of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and now Jauan Jennings to spread the ball to at receiver.

The Vikings have to climb out of some major holes on this side of the ball. They were dead last in 2025 in turnovers and 3rd down offense. They were near the bottom of the league in points, yards, and 1st downs. There's nowhere to go but up, right?

13. New Orleans Saints

Don't get it twisted -- the New Orleans Saints are an offense I'm very high on entering the 2026 season, but they've got to prove it. I'm not going to put the Saints even in the top 10 offenses in the NFC until they prove they can do it consistently, because no matter how much we like a unit on paper, we have to draw the line somewhere.

What do we like? Well, Tyler Shough was a really nice surprise for the Saints last year. They might have a long-term guy at the most important position. And they spent some serious assets this offseason supporting him.

The Saints landed David Andrews in free agency at left guard, significantly upgrading the offensive line. They spent more money on Travis Etienne, who now returns to his home state of Louisiana after a huge year in Jacksonville. They also spent their top pick in the NFL Draft on Jordyn Tyson, adding another explosive piece in the passing game.

Kellen Moore's got something cooking.