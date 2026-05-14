NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

12. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are truly one of the most mixed bags offensively in the entire NFC. You have to really step back and evaluate each individual piece of the puzzle here, because there's a chance they could be really good...or really frustrating.

The Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, and he's going to be tasked with setting up Michael Penix Jr. and/or Tua Tagovailoa for success. The biggest part of that equation will be running back Bijan Robinson, one of the most elite playmakers in the NFL. The Falcons still have Drake London and Kyle Pitts as well, but most of the pressure is going to be on Robinson within this offense.

Injuries or not, Robinson had around 1,300 more yards from scrimmage than anyone else on the Falcons last year, and they're going to be breaking in new backs (Brian Robinson) behind him.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It might be surprising to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this low on the list, but let's talk about it a little bit.

Despite all their potential for explosiveness, the Bucs finished 18th in points scored last season. They were 20th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 23rd in red zone efficiency, and 16th in total first downs. Nothing about this offense has earned any sort of high placement based on name value of the players involved, or anything they might have done a couple of seasons ago.

The Bucs are officially in a position to have to prove themselves in a big way after last season's collapse, and that might be a good chip to have on their shoulder. For the first time since he was drafted back in 2014, there will be no Mike Evans in this offense.