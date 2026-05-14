NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

10. Washington Commanders

It's impossible to judge the Washington Commanders' offense based on what we saw last year. Injuries didn't just take their toll on the Commanders, they made that unit completely unrecognizable.

A healthy Jayden Daniels will be game-changing for this offense, but that doesn't mean the Commanders have no question marks as soon as he's back on the field. This team had awful production at the wide receiver position last year, the running back room needs a jolt, and veteran tight end Zach Ertz is gone (replaced by Chig Okonkwo).

The Commanders are another team with interesting pieces, but a new scheme (David Blough replacing Kliff Kingsbury) on top of shifting personnel. Quite frankly, the ranking of the Commanders is being carried significantly by Daniels and Terry McLaurin.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Here's a controversial take, but probably an accurate one. The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most disappointing offenses in the NFL. Even though this is a team capable of putting up 30-plus points at a moment's notice, this is also a team that struggled badly last year with 3-and-outs.

The Eagles were 19th in points scored last season, 24th in yards, and in the bottom 10 of the NFL in points and yards per drive. Still, when this team got into the red zone, no one in the NFL was better. They were 1st in the league in red zone conversion rate.

The ability to finish drives is there, but the loss of AJ Brown looms large for this team in 2026. The Eagles are obviously hoping for a bounce-back year, but they have to be more efficient passing the ball.