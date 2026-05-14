NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

8. New York Giants

The pieces are all there for the New York Giants to have one of the better offenses in the NFC. Well, they are almost all there.

The Giants need to stay healthy. That's the most important thing. But even considering they lost so many key players last season, fired Brian Daboll before the year was over, and obviously weren't the most consistent, the Giants ranked 17th in points scored, 13th in total yards, and they were a top-5 rushing attack.

There's a lot of meat on the bone here, especially with Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo returning. I love the addition of Isaiah Likely on top of the other moves the Giants made, and getting Francis Mauigoa in the 1st round through that trade with the Bengals is going to help them get even more physical in the trenches.

We'll see how much Jaxson Dart can progress in his game, but the early returns were impressive.

7. Green Bay Packers

When you see the Green Bay Packers down this far on a list of offense rankings, especially when we're only going through one conference, you know the conference is deep.

The Packers are going to look at little bit different this year offensively after doing a bit of housecleaning at the wide receiver position. Romeo Doubs has been a favorite target of Jordan Love's throughout Love's career, but he's now off to New England. The Packers also traded away Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles.

We know this team missed Tucker Kraft badly last season, but if he can bounce back and get to full strength quickly, he takes this offense to a completely different level. Green Bay's offense needs their defense to force more turnovers this season and set them up with better field position. They had the 3rd-worst starting field position in the NFL offensively last season.