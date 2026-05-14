NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

6. Seattle Seahawks

This feels offensively low for the Seattle Seahawks, who had one of the NFL's best offenses last season, including the Offensive Player of the Year -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But the issues here are impossible to ignore. The Seahawks were somehow able to win the Super Bowl last year despite having an offense that turned the ball over 28 times, the 2nd-most turnovers of any team in the league. They lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Raiders, who hired him as their new head coach. They also lost Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

On top of the losses, the Seahawks won't have Zach Charbonnet at the start of the year with the injury he suffered in the playoffs. That's a lot of doubt to cast over a team that ranked 3rd in the NFL in points scored last season, but this offense benefitted greatly from Kubiak's scheme and from a defense that forced 25 turnovers, nearly wiping out the offense's ball security issues.

5. San Francisco 49ers

When you dig into the 49ers' numbers offensively from last season, you really get some good insight into just how good of a coach Kyle Shanahan is. And frankly, for anyone who actually watched the 49ers last year, you can see just how good Shanahan is.

The 49ers had to deal with one injury after another last season, including at the quarterback position. Despite having to split time between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy, the 49ers were 10th in the NFL in points scored, 7th in total yards, and they had the 3rd-most 1st downs of any offense in the league.

You can poke holes in the way the 49ers approach the NFL Draft all you want -- they get results. The additions of players like Mike Evans and Christian Kirk might not carry the same type of luster they would have 3-4 years ago, but the 49ers are probably going to be one of the NFL's best offenses once again in 2026.