NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

2. Dallas Cowboys

You can talk all you want about the Dallas Cowboys being frauds or underachievers, but one thing you can't take from them -- at least, not right now -- is the fact that they have one of the best and most balanced offenses in the league.

The Cowboys were the NFL version of the drawing of the realistic-looking horse in the back half and the very rudimentary, childish-looking horse drawing in the front half. You know what I'm talking about.

The offense ranked 7th in total points scored, 2nd in total yards, and they were top 10 in both passing and rushing offense. They have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the entire league with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and they added Javonte Williams to the mix last offseason to fortify the running game. He played well enough to earn another contract with the team.

This offense couldn't overcome the horrendous defensive play by Dallas last season, but if that defense can ascend to even competent levels in 2026, the offense is going to be even better.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have the best offense in the NFC right now, probably the NFL as a whole. They were #1 in the league in total points scored, total yards, 1st downs, passing offense, and they were 7th in the league in rushing despite only being 16th in rushing attempts.

Believe it or not, the Rams put up all those numbers despite being 17th in the NFL in 3rd down efficiency.

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are operating on another level right now, and they added even more firepower this offseason by drafting Ohio State's Max Klare for their 12 and 13 personnel looks. If everyone stays healthy, there is really no reason to believe there will be any regression on this side of the ball for the Rams in 2026.