NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC playoff team for the 2026 season

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles come in at No. 6 in our NFC playoff team power rankings for 2026, and this franchise still has a cloud of unknown hovering over their heads for the new season. Two major things happened this offseason.

The team hired former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator in yet another change at that coaching position. Secondly, wide receiver AJ Brown was shipped to the New England Patriots, so an explosive element of the offense is now gone.

Many of their key players are a year older and might be a year closer to decline, and this could be especially true for guys like Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson. Overall, Philly just does not pop off the page as a legitimate contender, as many of the same questions that plagued 2025, and their other down seasons are still very much present.

5. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is fifth in our power rankings. Once again, this team jumps off the page as being 'good, not great.' The Packers have been a Wild Card team in each of the last three playoffs with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback, and Love has won exactly nine games in each year of his starting career, which began back in 2023.

It's just an interesting spot to be in for the Packers. The high-floor is present, but the ceiling doesn't appear to be that high. It also does not help that the Packers are in the loaded NFC North, and it's not a stretch to think that the Packers could end up being the third-best team in the division when we're thoroughly underway with the 2026 season.

Sure, they'll likely hover around 9-11 wins and make the playoffs, but I am not sure what this team does exceptionally well and why we should believe they'll win it all this year.

4. Chicago Bears

Chicago is No. 4 in our power rankings. After an active offseason rebuilding much of the defense, the Bears hope to take a positive step forward on that side of the ball. The Bears did turn the ball over a lot in 2025, but down-to-down, the defense was simply not good enough.

Fortunately, the offense appears to be in stellar hands with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, and much of the team's success in 2025 will hinge on if Johnson can get Williams to take that next step in his game. Chicago isn't quite in that top tier of NFC teams, as you'll see in the next slide, but they're right on the cusp.