NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC playoff team for the 2026 season

3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers get us started with the true best of the best in the NFC. The 49ers won 12 games last year, and, of course, finished third in the NFC West. Despite dealing with a ton of injuries all year, which feels like a yearly thing at this point, the 49ers made the most of it, but it was clear that this team struggled mightily to hang with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round.

Better injury luck is going to go a long way for the 49ers this year, and when healthy, this team is clearly good enough to make the Super Bowl, having been there in 2019 and 2023. Adding veteran wide receivers in Christian Kirk and Mike Evans to the mix is going to help out on offense, and the defense did see the return of Dre Greenlaw in free agency.

All in all, the roster is very good and primed to hang with the NFL's best in 2026, of course, if they aren't banged-up again.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Based on how our No. 1 ranked team did this offseason, it's not a stretch to bump the Seattle Seahawks down to the No. 2 spot. The Seahawks did lose guys like Riq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III in free agency, so those losses are not nothing.

However, this team did just win the Super Bowl and have the offensive and defensive infrastructure in place to be elite once again. Losing Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job could impact the offense, and while this team is going to win double-digit games, a very slight regression would not be the biggest shock in the world.

1. Los Angeles Rams

It's not really a mystery that the Los Angeles Rams are going all-in, and even before the Myles Garrett trade, the Rams had already addressed two key needs in the secondary at cornerback. Adding Garrett to the mix could end up being the move that will thrust this team over the top.

The offense was and should still be elite with Matthew Stafford, that elite passing game, and a sound run game. The stellar offensive line brings it all together, as the Rams really do not have a clear roster weakness at this point.

The Rams come in as the top playoff team in our power rankings, but this also amps up the pressure to win it all. This does feel like the second Rams 'super team' since that star-studded squad back in 2021.