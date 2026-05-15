NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC roster as the 2026 offseason continues

14. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are absolutely on the right track and did win four of five games to end the 2025 season. The Saints also added Travis Etienne, David Edwards, and Jordyn Tyson to the offense to help out Tyler Shough.

Shough is still largely unproven, but he did play well in his rookie season and could make a modest jump forward. Offensively, the Saints could have everything they need for a breakout season. Defensively, the unit was sneaky-good, but we still have to 'cap' this team for the time being.

Winning six games wasn't necessarily a bad season, but they won six games for a reason. It all still needs to come together.

13. New York Giants

Another team with some uncertainties at quarterback and a roster that could end up meshing together in 2026, the New York Giants big move this offseason was hiring John Harbaugh. If nothing else, the coaching being better should elevate this roster.

The Giants do have solid talent along the defensive line, and the playmakers on offense are largely solid. However, as we saw last year, the team was a bit of a mess, so until this team comes into their own in 2026, they'll remain low in our roster rankings.

12. Atlanta Falcons

With some stellar talent on offense, the Atlanta Falcons have what it takes to be a dangerous unit in 2026. The Falcons, though, might have a bottom-5 quarterback situation, and that's the main thing hurting their standing in our rankings.

Tua Tagovailoa figuring out how to play football again would help, as the Falcons strong offensive line and playmakers can elevate him. Defensively, the Falcons sport some neat talent in all three phases and did seem to put the pass-rush concerns to bed in 2025.

11. Minnesota Vikings

Having to tweak the defense a bit in the offseason, that unit suddenly doesn't seem as strong on paper. Offensively, though, adding Kyler Murray to the mix should help things. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver is a stellar duo, and Murray himself should be able to be good enough to get this team on the right track.

As a whole, though, the group is fine. They did back their way into a nine-win season in 2025, but a lot of players who were on the field for that shocking winning season in 2025 aren't there anymore.