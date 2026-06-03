NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

12. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are another really tough team to figure out in the NFC. Do we buy that they're just going to be able to quickly get back to the form we saw in 2024 when they made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, or do we think they simply caught lightning in a bottle that year and regressed to the mean in 2025?

There might be a degree of truth going both ways. The reality is, this should be a really solid team if Jayden Daniels is healthy and available. The Commanders made substantial improvements to their defense, getting Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson off the edge while investing a 1st-round pick in Ohio State's Sonny Styles, one of the most ridiculous athletes in this class.

There are still some big question marks on this roster, but Dan Quinn has done more with less and we could see the Commanders back in business this season. Injuries will be the determining factor.

11. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South last year, but we're going to stop short of just buying as much of their stock as we possibly can here in the offseason.

There were some great flashes last year from Bryce Young and the offense. And the longer Dave Canales's system is in place, the more you have to feel like that's going to take those flashes and make them more of the norm. But until that happens, we just don't know what to expect week to week from this Panthers team.

It felt like every week last season, we'd buy into a good game from the Panthers, and they'd let us down the next week. This team added Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips to the defensive front seven, giving them some big-time playmaking ability there. If the offense is even league average, this team should win 9 or more games.