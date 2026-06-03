NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I want to believe the Buccaneers can get back to being the team we saw in the first half of last season. I want to believe it badly.

But the way this team played in the second half of last season has eliminated any form of certainty there might have been before. There was a time you felt like you could count on this Bucs' defense as being a constant, or Baker Mayfield, or the passing game in general. That simply wasn't the case. This team didn't just hit a wall in 2025 -- they fell off a cliff.

Losing Mike Evans and Lavonte David is probably bigger than anyone is really talking about. Those guys were leaders on the team and new voices are going to have to step up. The Bucs still look like division title contenders on paper, but they are treading thin ice going into this season.

9. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings, with all of their issues at the quarterback position last year, ended up still finding a way to win nine games. And now, the idea of Kyler Murray bouncing back in Minneapolis has optimism flowing for this fan base once again.

But it might be the perfect time to pump the brakes just a little bit. The Vikings obviously have a chance to be a really good team, but they play in one of the most competitive divisions in football. Maybe the best overall division in the league. And the fact that they hit the reset button on so much of their defensive front is a bit of a concern going into the year.

Kevin O'Connell has consistently gotten the most out of his players, so I'm betting on the Vikings being a team that wins 9 games or more, but there are some major question marks on this roster, and the coaching staff's ability to put the replacements in positions to succeed will be put to the test immediately.