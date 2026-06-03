NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

8. Philadelphia Eagles

As long as the NFL world and Eagles fans waited for the AJ Brown trade to finally be completed, his departure almost feels like addition by subtraction. But let's just be honest for a moment: The Eagles are not a better team on paper without AJ Brown.

Good thing football isn't played on paper.

It wasn't the greatest omen that Jalen Hurts threw an interception right away at OTAs after the team traded Brown, especially because it happened in 7-on-7. But the Eagles have to believe they can be a better team without Brown in the mix anymore, largely because they have no other choice.

If Saquon Barkley is playing at the level he's capable of, things will fall into place nicely for this team. But their stock is definitely down after the Brown trade, there's no question about it.

7. Dallas Cowboys

I really like what the Dallas Cowboys have done over the last two offseasons. I -- just like almost everyone else -- hated the Micah Parsons trade for Dallas. It felt like an extremely untimely decision given the window they are in with Dak Prescott, and especially because they had made the trade to acquire George Pickens earlier that same offseason.

It felt like the Cowboys took one step forward and two steps back, simply wasting a year of Prescott's prime. And that's probably the case. But the improvements they've made since that Parsons trade are undeniable, and the defense -- now led by Christian Parker -- is ready to make a huge jump forward in 2026.

The Cowboys feel like a team poised for a bit of a rebirth in 2026, and if that defense can even be average, they should be able to win 10 games with that stellar offense rather easily.