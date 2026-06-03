NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

4. Seattle Seahawks

The reigning Super Bowl champions are dropping down the list of NFC teams seemingly at a rapid rate, and games are not even being played. Not that they're on the same level, but we saw how detrimental it was for the Lions to lose Ben Johnson last year, and you almost wonder if losing Klint Kubiak can have a similar effect on this Seahawks team.

Seattle also lost Kenneth Walker, Riq Woolen, Boye Mafe, and Coby Bryant. It's a transitional year in some ways for the roster, which had a boatload of cap space heading into the offseason.

The Seahawks are objectively worse on paper now than they were when they won the Super Bowl, and that's rough because they're the only team in the entire NFC West that you can really say that about. It isn't a foregone conclusion that they'll be worse this year, but everyone is back to the drawing board, and they'll have to do more with less.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were one of the NFL's best teams last season despite one injury after another. Few teams are more frequently snake-bitten in the injury department than the 49ers, and Kyle Shanahan still finds a way to keep his teams in the thick of things.

The 49ers will get Nick Bosa back for this season, which will be critical. They added to the worst pass rush in the NFL by trading for Osa Odighizuwa with the Dallas Cowboys. They went out in the NFL Draft and took some extremely unpopular risks with top pick De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black, and Romello Height.

The most underrated move this team made, however, was getting Mike Evans in free agency. Even if Evans is not what he once was, he could be a fantastic veteran presence and excellent mentor for the 49ers' young receiver core.