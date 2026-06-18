NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team by their best defensive player

14. Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker, defensive back

The Arizona Cardinals might not have much, but they have Budda Baker.

You can use whatever descriptors you want: Tough, physical, versatile, instinctive, consistent -- he's got it all.

Baker is one of the most decorated players on this list as an 8-time Pro Bowl selection and 4-time All-Pro selection. In 9 NFL seasons, Baker has racked up over 1,000 tackles and is one of the toughest players in the league.

The Cardinals gave Baker a 3-year contract extension worth $54 million back in 2024 and he's one of the most important players for that franchise, especially as they get set for a huge rebuilding year.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr., safety

After an injury-plagued 2024 season (only 9 games played), Antoine Winfield Jr. bounced back in a big way this past season. The most noteworthy stat he posted was 17 games played, but he earned Pro Bowl honors after racking up 93 total tackles, 8 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, 4 tackles for loss, and 4 QB hits.

The Buccaneers know they have one of the most valuable defensive weapons in the game, and a player who they would probably consider the heart and soul of their defensive unit.

We saw Winfield playing a lot more of the centerfield position as a deep safety last season, but the Bucs get him involved at all three levels. And that's where he's best -- making plays at every level and being a dynamic chess piece.