NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team by their best defensive player

12. Atlanta Falcons: Jessie Bates III, safety

Falcons safety Jessie Bates has only been selected to one Pro Bowl in his NFL career, but he's made it to three All-Pro teams (all 2nd-team selections).

He's clearly one of the most underrated defensive backs in the league, and just an outrageous model of consistency. In 8 NFL seasons overall, Bates has at least 3 interceptions every single year except one -- the 2021 season -- where he had just one pick.

Over the last 3 seasons, Bates is averaging easily over 100 tackles per year and has 13 total interceptions, and 8 forced fumbles. He's always making plays on the ball, and is one of the best in the league at creating turnovers.

11. Dallas Cowboys: Quinnen Williams, defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys made the blockbuster trade getting rid of Micah Parsons last year, and used some of their newfound NFL Draft capital flexibility to swing another blockbuster deal with the New York Jets for Quinnen Williams.

Williams is perhaps not the dominant force he looked like in the 2023 season when he was a 1st-team All-Pro selection, but he's one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire NFL. He's made it to four straight Pro Bowls and is considered the highest graded interior defensive lineman against the run in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys need Williams to give them dominant play on the interior defensive line, especially with so many young guys thye are counting on to develop off the edge. He is going to be the thermostat for this entire Dallas defensive rebuild.