NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team by their best defensive player

10. Chicago Bears: Montez Sweat, edge rusher

The Bears may not have done enough this offseason to truly upgrade their pass rush to the point it needs to be at for a team with such hopes of contending, but they'll be expecting Montez Sweat to do his part once again.

The 2025 season was not Sweat's first double-digit sack season, but it was his first double-digit sack season with just one team. He did it back in 2023 when he was traded to the Bears from Washington, racking up 6.5 sacks in Washington, 6 in Chicago, and earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

This past season, Sweat proved himself as one of the top pass rushers in the NFC. He not only had 10 sacks for the Bears, but he also tied his career-high with 3 forced fumbles and had 5 batted passes. He's an impact player on that Chicago defensive front.

9. New Orleans Saints: Chase Young, defensive end/edge rusher

More NFL teams had to be kicking themselves for not taking a shot on Chase Young in the 2024 offseason when they had the chance. The New Orleans Saints made the smart move to take a shot on Young's talent, and it paid off in a big way.

Not just for the Saints, but for Young as well.

He racked up a career-high 21 QB hits during his first year in New Orleans, and the Saints rewarded him by signing him to a 3-year contract worth $51 million in total money and $33 million in guarantees. He proved them right for making that move this past season by notching a career-best 10 sacks, and he also added 30 pressures.

He had the 9th-best pass rush grade in the entire NFL last year, according to PFF.