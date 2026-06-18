NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team by their best defensive player

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback

It was a difficult decision to pick Quinyon Mitchell as the Eagles' representative on this list over Jalen Carter, but I think it's absolutely justified.

First off, Mitchell allowed just 44.3 percent of passes thrown his direction last year to be completed. His QB rating allowed was just 63.7. Even without any interceptions through his first two NFL seasons, you can see the elite ball skills from Mitchell, who has 29 passes broken up.

Considering teams don't love throwing his direction, that amount of production on the ball is just outrageous. Mitchell was a 1st-team All-Pro selection last season, which has to land him on a list like this. Even though Jalen Carter is also a special talent, the Eagles have a guy who knows how to lock it down against any receiver he faces.

5. New York Giants: Brian Burns, edge rusher

At the age of 27, Brian Burns unlocked new levels to his game during the 2025 season. It's a shame the Giants weren't good enough for him to earn the proper recognition he deserved, even though he was named a 2nd-team All Pro selection.

Burns finished the 2025 season with a whopping 16.5 sacks and 31 total quarterback hits. Those numbers were the best he's posted in his NFL career, as was the fact that he added 41 total QB pressures. He's simply become one of the most consistent and dominant forces off the edge in the league.

This guy is one of the most feared pressure players in the NFL right now, and he is seemingly just getting better and better every year.