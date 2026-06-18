NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team by their best defensive player

2. Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons, edge rusher

The Green Bay Packers paid a king's ransom to get Micah Parsons away from the Dallas Cowboys, and he proved to be worth every bit of it.

Not only did they give up prime NFL Draft real estate to give Parsons, but he was handed a humongous four-year, $188 million deal. And Parsons lived up to the hype. Despite getting hurt late in the season against Denver, Parsons racked up 12.5 sacks in 14 games and was named a 1st-team All-Pro.

He was so good last season that he finished 3rd in the NFL in Defensive Player of the Year voting despite the injury. Parsons has been one of the league's most dominant defenders since he got to the NFL back in 2021.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Myles Garrett, defensive end

Myles Garrett is the most dominant defensive player of the last decade in the NFL. He's coming off of his second Defensive Player of the Year award in the last three seasons, and he put up video-game type numbers to get it.

Garrett set the NFL sack record with 23 sacks last season, but also finished with a career-high 33 tackles for loss. That was 16 more tackles for loss than he had during his last DPoY season in 2023.

Garrett has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal, giving the Rams the reigning MVP -- Matthew Stafford -- and DPoY on the same roster for the first time in league history. Over the last two seasons, Garrett has a whopping 97 total pressures and is still just 30 years old.

He might be the piece that pushes the Rams over the top.