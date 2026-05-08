NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

14. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

The way the Seattle Seahawks approached the 2026 offseason was a tad bit confusing. As we sit here in the month of May, the Seahawks still have nearly $33 million in available cap space. It wasn't like they couldn't afford to bring back some of their own guys like Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Tariq Woolen, or pass rusher Boye Mafe.

The Seahawks apparently just decided they were going to recoup future compensatory picks and keep drafting/developing.

That was the case with 1st-round pick Jadarian Price, who is one of the rarest 1st-round running backs you'll ever see. He's the first running back taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft without a single season of at least 125 touches at the college level.

Seattle is taking a major risk by making Price their presumptive RB1 with Zach Charbonnet recovering from an injury, but he has the talent, there's no question about it.

13. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

It might have made plenty of sense, but the Lions deciding to cut veteran left tackle Taylor Decker was still a pretty shocking move considering how important that offensive line has been to their success in recent years.

The Lions moved Penei Sewell over from the right side to take over the left tackle position, where he played in college, and now they've got Blake Miller penciled in at the right tackle spot. Miller was a no-brainer 1st-round pick for the Lions with a ton of experience at Clemson, and all of the athletic traits to be an immediate success at the next level.

Frankly, it's a little surprising Miller didn't go higher than the Lions were able to get him, but they aren't going to complain about that. Now, aside from the center position, the Lions have done a great job of resetting on the offensive line the past couple of years.